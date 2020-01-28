National Development Bank throws SAA a lifeline The airline’s business rescue needs have grown to R5.5bn, with more to come in the future BL PREMIUM

SAA has secured R3.5bn in loan funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) needed to run the airline during the business rescue process.

The airline had initially sought R4bn to fund the rescue while it was being restructured, but it is believed that amount has since grown to R5.5bn. The first R2bn was provided through a loan from a consortium of commercial banks.