Start of process to remove public protector gets the thumbs up

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has approved a request that parliament initiate proceedings for the removal of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

In 2019 parliament adopted rules for the removal of the heads of a chapter nine institutions, including the public protector.

It had been agreed that the bid for removal should be in the form of a substantive motion submitted to the National Assembly.

The speaker is responsible for instituting an inquiry process, which the DA has repeatedly pushed for after multiple courts made adverse findings impugning Mkhwebane’s honesty, competence and impartiality.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo on Friday said Modise had approved the motion received from the DA chief whip.

The draft substantive motion for the removal of Mkhwebane would be considered in terms of the new rules.

The new rules provide for any MP to initiate, through a substantive motion, proceedings for a section 194 inquiry.

If the speaker is satisfied that the motion meets all requirements, she must refer the motion and any supporting documents for preliminary assessment to an independent panel.

The speaker must also inform the National Assembly and the president of this referral.