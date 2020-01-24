National

SA mining deaths fall to record low of 51

Fatalities in the platinum sector remain a cause for concern after a 67% increase

24 January 2020 - 11:15 allan seccombe
Department of mineral resources and energy chief inspector of mines David Msiza Picture: BUSINESS DAY
SA’s mines deaths fell to a record low of 51 during 2019, marking the success of increased focused on safety in the country’s mineral sector, which has some of the world’s deepest mines.

The industry had 81 fatalities in 2018.

“This is the lowest level ever in the industry,” said mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe at a briefing on Friday.

The one area of concern in the latest data is the 67% increase in fatalities in the platinum sector, where the number of deaths increased to 20 in 2019 from 12.

Platinum company bosses had committed to speaking to their peers in other minerals and hold safety summits to reverse the trend, said the department’s chief inspector of mines, David Msiza.

The gold industry, once the largest single source of mine-related deaths in SA, showed a drop to 19 fatalities from 40 in 2019.

In 1993, there were 615 deaths on SA’s mines and the gold industry accounted for 426 of those, showing the vast improvement the industry has made, Msiza said.

The leading causing of deaths in SA mining remains falls of ground, which is when a tunnel or working face collapses.

There were no disasters, which the department defines as accidents in which five or more employees are killed, during 2019, Msiza said.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

