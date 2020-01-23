DA to challenge suspension of two council speakers

The DA has vowed to challenge Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile’s decision to suspend the speakers of the Johannesburg and Tshwane councils on Thursday, saying it smacks of political harassment.

The shock suspensions of former DA Joburg speaker Vasco da Gama for three months without pay, and of current Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe for six months, for allegedly breaching the code of conduct in the Municipal Systems Act, come as the official opposition party is scrambling to hold on to the metros it led following the watershed local government elections in 2016.

The DA recently lost control of the City of Johannesburg to the ANC. It is also expected to lose control of the capital Tshwane following a sex scandal involving its mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

The party is also reeling from the resignation of its former leader Mmusi Maimane, who quit the party almost at the same time as Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, and the resignation of Athol Trollip as federal chair in October 2019.

In December, Maile threatened to place the capital city under administration for allegedly failing to generate revenue and pay its creditors, among other reasons.

Last week, he warned Mathebe not to lead a council meeting to discuss a motion of no confidence against her and Mokgalapa into chaos, as happened at a previous council meeting when she left midway. That meeting was to also discuss a motion of no confidence against the pair. Both were removed but the outcome of the meeting is being challenged by the DA in court. However, the council meeting last week Thursday descended into chaos after Mathebe threatened to bring in security.

‘Bullying tactics’

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen has characterised the suspensions as illegal and a select application of the law, saying the MEC could not suspend the two DA councillors “without getting a council resolution”.

“The DA will not give in to the bullying tactics of MEC Maile. We have instructed our lawyers to approach the courts on an urgent basis to review this illegal move,” said Steenhuisen. “We have also written to the MEC to invite him to retract his unlawful decision, failing which we will apply for a personal and punitive cost order against Maile.”

Steenhuisen said Maile’s actions highlights what South Africans already know, “that the ANC is a self-serving organisation and only uses and abuses the law when it is beneficial to [it] ... When former Emfuleni mayor Simon Mofokeng was accused of spending more than R1.7m of public money on KFC, Nando’s and hotels, he was not fired or suspended for misconduct.

“Moreover, the former mayor of eThekwini, Zandile Gumede, who has been implicated in fraud and corruption, was also not removed from office or suspended ... There are many such instances, including the new mayor of Johannesburg Geoff Makhubo.”

Maile told Business Day on Thursday that he respects that the party will approach the courts. “We respect the courts as the provincial government, because we know that they have the final say in the interpretation of the laws of this country”.

Maile said he was “acting in the best interests of the residents of Joburg and Tshwane” and that, “We will meet them in court.”

Maile said in statement later that Mathebe “failed to fulfil her statutory duties by failing to preside over the council meeting held on December 5 2019”, while characterising Da Gama as a “constitutional delinquent” for allegedly failing to comply with the law in the execution of his duties.

“Our decisions in respect of both councillors are consistent with the law, and impartial, to avoid any accusation of tilting the balance of forces in councils to favour a particular political party,” Maile said. “It is imperative to note that these decisions are based on strengthening local government by ensuring those elected into positions of responsibility carry out their work in the best interest of the electorate.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za