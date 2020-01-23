National ELECTRICITY SUPPLY CSIR warns of significantly larger energy gap and proposes action plan The economic cost of load-shedding in 2019 was between R59bn and R118bn, says Council for Scientific and Industrial Research study BL PREMIUM

SA faces a significantly larger energy gap than estimated by the government and more intensive load-shedding is expected for the next two to three years unless mitigating steps are taken, the national research organisation says

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has collated masses of data on energy demand and supply and developed analytic and modelling frameworks, to predict future electricity supply and demand.