My brother died from torture, says Neil Aggett’s sister

Dr Neil Aggett’s sister said on Wednesday that when a police officer came knocking on her door on February 5 1982, she thought he was delivering news that the anti-apartheid activist and trade unionist was being released from John Vorster Square, where he had been detained.

“I was quite excited,” Jill Burger told the high court in Johannesburg, which is holding an inquest into the circumstances surrounding Aggett’s death.

“I opened the door with a degree of anticipation. [The policeman] asked to come inside and said I should call the family … He said, ‘I have some very bad news for you. Your brother Neil Aggett has died’,” Burger told the court.

Aggett, a medical doctor who worked at hospitals such as Baragwanath in Soweto and became a trade union organiser, was found dead in his cell at John Vorster Square police station, now known as Johannesburg Central. He died from hanging.

He had been arrested by the security branch and kept in Pretoria before being moved to the Johannesburg police cells. He had spent 70 days behind bars at the time of his death.

“I immediately said, ‘You killed him! You killed him!’” Burger told the court, recalling the morning her brother died. “[The policeman] said, ‘Madam, it’s not me.’”

Although Aggett’s socialist views had led to clashes with his less politically aware father, Burger said her father had been distraught about his youngest son’s death.