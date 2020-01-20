National SA fails in education, health and jobs, says WEF A low-income family will need nine generations to reach SA’s median-income level, says report BL PREMIUM

SA is one of the worst performers in terms of social mobility, a new report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) shows, thanks largely to poor education, health and employment outcomes, stymieing the chances of citizens to move out of poverty.

The report’s findings, released ahead of the WEF annual meeting that starts in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, come despite the government’s substantial spending aimed at reducing inequality, which will see 48% of the budget in the coming three years go to social grants, education and health.