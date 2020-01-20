SA Express challenges creditor’s bid to place it in business rescue
The airline says its contract with global logistics firm Ziegler was irregularly concluded
20 January 2020 - 18:38
The government’s second state-owned airline SA Express says it will oppose an application to have it placed in business rescue, because the unpaid contract based on which the application is being made was irregularly obtained.
SA Express, which services several smaller regional routes as a feeder to SAA, owes global logistics firm Ziegler R11m and applied on Friday for an urgent hearing to be held on January 28.
