Former state attorney office chief may lose pension after ‘corrupt relationship’ ruling

A special tribunal is set to hear an urgent preservation order against Kgosi Lekabe, the former head of the office of the state attorney in Johannesburg, who recently resigned under a cloud.

The office of the state attorney is tasked with providing legal services to national and provincial departments.

The government initiated a countrywide investigation into corruption allegations against the office in 2018. Allegations included malpractice and suspected abuse of office towards unlawful ends, among others.

The justice department said at the time scams which had been uncovered included the “non-timely filing of court papers in litigation matters, undue and particularly exorbitant unauthorised out-of-court settlements even in instances where such matters could have been defended on behalf of the state”.

There have also been allegations of apparent collusion between some officials in the state attorney’s office, private legal practitioners and real or fictitious litigants to defraud the state.

The department of justice, which is now pushing to have Lekabe’s pension withheld, said on Monday the matter emanated from an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) into several allegations of irregularities at the office that cost the state as much as R34m. A preservation order can involve withholding a pension.

In one case Lekabe was alleged to have conspired to obtain a settlement behind the government’s back in late 2019. Reports at the time said the taxpayer was spared paying R34m in damages to a man who had instituted a claim against the police minister, while the ministry was unaware of the settlement.

At the centre of the application, according to a judgment in the South Gauteng High Court, was the conduct of Lekabe and advocate Hassan Kajee, who until recently was a member of the Johannesburg Bar.

Both were found to have acted in cahoots in settling the case of Ayanda Kunene, who claimed damages after he was shot by a policeman during a hijacking. He was first charged in connection with the hijacking but was later cleared. He is now a paraplegic.

Judge Raylene Keightley could not find any evidence that Kunene was behind the questionable settlement. But she did find a corrupt relationship between the minister’s legal representatives Lekabe and Kajee.