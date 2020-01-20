Dockets of Aggett’s 1982 inquest were destroyed, says investigator

The original records of the 1982 inquest that cleared state security police of any wrongdoing in the death of trade union organiser Neil Aggett while in custody were destroyed.

The investigating officer into a fresh inquest, which began on Monday, told the high court in Johannesburg that the court was required to keep the documents for 10 years, after which they were destroyed.

Warrant officer Frank Kgamanyane was the first witness to take to the stand to testify in the 2020 inquest.

Wits University proved to be a saving grace, with a large chunk of the records remaining in its research archive. More than 3,000 pages were found there.

However, hundreds of pages — containing witness statements, unknown documents, photographs of the holding cell where Aggett was found dead and others taken during his postmortem — are missing.

The original docket from John Vorster Square police headquarters, where Aggett was arrested and later died, is also missing.

Security branch police officers alleged that Aggett hanged himself on February 5, 1982, 70 days after his arrest.

His family did not believe it was a suicide and after years of demanding justice a fresh inquest is under way.

Howard Varney, who is representing the Aggett family, on Monday told the court that it was possible that the missing documents, pictures and statements could have been intentionally removed and destroyed.

Many of the officers who testified or gave statements in the original inquest have since died. As Kgamanyane went through a list of those who had died, it appeared that many died in the 2000s.

Meanwhile, changing technology has presented a hurdle to the new inquest.