National

Dockets of Aggett’s 1982 inquest were destroyed, says investigator

Wits University provides more than 3,000 pages of records but hundreds of documents are missing

20 January 2020 - 19:36 Naledi Shange
Neil Aggett, South African trade union leader and labour activist who died whilst in detention after being arrested by the South African Security Police. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SUNDAY TIMES
Neil Aggett, South African trade union leader and labour activist who died whilst in detention after being arrested by the South African Security Police. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ SUNDAY TIMES

The original records of the 1982 inquest that cleared state security police of any wrongdoing in the death of trade union organiser Neil Aggett while in custody were destroyed.  

The investigating officer into a fresh inquest, which began on Monday, told the high court in Johannesburg that the court was required to keep the documents for 10 years, after which they were destroyed.

Warrant officer Frank Kgamanyane was the first witness to take to the stand to testify in the 2020 inquest.

Wits University proved to be a saving grace, with a large chunk of the records remaining in its research archive. More than 3,000 pages were found there.

However, hundreds of pages — containing witness statements, unknown documents, photographs of the holding cell where Aggett was found dead and others taken during his postmortem — are missing.

The original docket from John Vorster Square police headquarters, where Aggett was arrested and later died, is also missing.

Security branch police officers alleged that Aggett hanged himself on February 5, 1982, 70 days after his arrest.

His family did not believe it was a suicide and after years of demanding justice a fresh inquest is under way.

Howard Varney, who is representing the Aggett family, on Monday told the court that it was possible that the missing documents, pictures and statements could have been intentionally removed and destroyed.

Many of the officers who testified or gave statements in the original inquest have since died. As Kgamanyane went through a list of those who had died, it appeared that many died in the 2000s.  

Meanwhile, changing technology has presented a hurdle to the new inquest.

Kgamanyane testified that when he began collecting evidence for the inquest, he interviewed security branch official Paul Erasmus, who previously testified at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) about breaking into Aggett’s home.

Erasmus had given him a reel of tape, which he said contained secretly recorded conversations between himself and police interrogator Stephen Whitehead, who was alleged to have been behind Aggett’s killing.

Kgamanyane said he had battled to get a device to play the recording, but he was still trying.

Whitehead died in April 2019, in the same week that the inquest was announced.

Those fighting for justice for Aggett include his sister, Jill Burger, and his former partner, Elizabeth Floyd. They will also be called to testify.

The inquest continues.

Apartheid crimes: Justice delayed; justice denied

24 years after the TRC was founded, some victims’ families are still waiting for closure. Did the process sacrifice justice and truth for ...
Features
2 months ago

TRC: the struggle for justice continues

After a nine-year legal battle, the SA History Archive will this week begin to make the Truth & Reconciliation Commission victims’ database available ...
Features
7 months ago

Ahmed Timol investigators go after eight more apartheid-era atrocities

Timol’s inquest ruling from suicide to murder spurs the investigators to pursue ‘unfinished business’ of deaths in apartheid police custody
National
1 year ago

Government holds the key to the nation's memory

Government holds the key to records that should be part of the nation’s history
Life
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Slow internet likely to remain for a while
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Dockets of Aggett’s 1982 inquest were destroyed, ...
National
3.
We will avoid political interference at SOEs, ...
National
4.
Union asks Ramaphosa to intervene as violence ...
National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.