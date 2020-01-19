Brand livestock to curb theft, KZN officials tell small-scale farmers

KwaZulu-Natal officials say they will soon enforce legislation that requires livestock farmers brand their animals to curb rising stock theft.

Small-scale farmers, who are angered by the surge in theft and bear the brunt financially, have threatened to take the law into their own hands.

It is estimated that stock theft resulted in SA commercial and emerging farmers losing about R1.3bn in the 2018/2019 financial year. As a result, the KwaZulu-Natal government is enforcing the Animal Identification Act of 2002, which makes it compulsory to brand livestock.

The latest crime statistics released in September 2019 show a 6.5% increase in stock theft around the country with 29,672 animals stolen from between April 2018 and March 2019. These included 13,948 cattle, 9,109, sheep and 5,567 goats. Altogether 1,518 horses and 48 donkeys were stolen in that period.

Farmers and authorities say criminal syndicates are operating mainly in provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, Eastern Cape, stealing thousands of livestock to sell to abattoirs or smuggle to neighbouring countries.

Mack Makhathini, spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal department of agriculture and rural development, said the latest figures show a huge increase in stock-theft cases reported in Bergville, Dannhauser, Impendle, Utrecht and Taylor’s Halt.

He said that about two months ago premier Sihle Zikalala, community safety MEC Bheki Ntuli and agriculture and rural development MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi addressed angry small-scale farmers in the Umzinyathi district. They were threatening to take the law into their hands.

Makhathini said it was agreed that animal branding should be made compulsory and enforced on all animal owners across the province.

His department has since been working with the police and other government agencies to force commercial and small livestock farmers to brand their animals or face legal consequences.

“The incessant rise in stock theft requires all stakeholders to work together in ensuring that all efforts to alleviate this menace are co-ordinated on a national, provincial, local and even communal level.

“Our department, under its veterinary services component, is hard at work in various districts, assisting communal farmers to brand their livestock and also to get authentic permits as both contingency steps meant to easily assist in identifying stolen stock and to act as a deterrence for potential theft,” he said.

Makhathini said farmers who did not take advantage of the free branding initiative by his department could lose their livestock.

“They will be charged under the Animal Identification Act of 2002. Also, if their livestock are found they can lose them because there is no proof that the animals found are theirs,” he said. These animals were auctioned and funds raised used in the drive against stock theft.

Sandile Malimela, a subsistence farmer in Impendle said he was recently fined R50 fine for each of his 16 unbranded goats.

“The stock-theft unit came into my kraal and I was given a fine,” he said. He said that when he had settled the fine, he had to apply for branding his animals and also obtained a permit for them.

Gerhard Schutte, CEO of the Red Meat Producers Organisation, said his outfit believed branding would deter syndicates.

“Recent crime statistics stated that stock theft increased 6.5% but there was no research to determine the reasons for the increase. So we believe that organised crime syndicates have moved into the sector.”

He said most stock theft syndicates targeted small-scale farmers.

“For every single cow stolen from a commercial farmer, three are stolen from the emerging farmers. We encourage our members and everyone involved the livestock industry to brand their animals,” he said.

Willie Clack, chair of the National Stock Theft Prevention Forum, which comprises members of the SAPS stock theft unit, government officials, organised farmers' bodies and academics, concurred.

“The prevalence of stock theft cannot be attributed only to the activities of SAPS, but also to the non-compliance by role players in the red meat industry who do not see that livestock are properly identified.

“Livestock buyers such as farmers, speculators, stock-auctions, feedlots and abattoirs can be or are unknowingly recipients of stolen livestock as they do not ensure that the livestock they purchase comply with the provisions of the law. In the process the laws are transgressed,” Clark said. Only heavy fines and prosecution would prevent this and curtail activities of syndicates.

National African Farmers Union’s provincial leader, Mandla Buthelezi, said the union had been encouraging its members to take advantage of the government’s initiative to brand their livestock.