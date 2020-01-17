National

SAA’s Martin Kingston resigns

With business rescue already in place for the state airline, Kingston says there’s no need for him to be on the board

17 January 2020 - 16:52 Loni Prinsloo
Martin Kingston. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Martin Kingston resigned as a director of SAA on Friday as the state-owned airline’s administrator scrambles for cash to keep it going.

“There is no need for me to be on the board given the appointment of the business rescue practioners,” Kingston, the executive chair of Rothschild’s SA unit, said in a text message. “I will continue to offer input to the extent required.”

The loss-making carrier has been under voluntary business rescue since December as the administrator tries to nurse the company back to health. Finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Thursday that the National Treasury and the department of public enterprises are trying to find additional funding for the airline.

SAA has not received R2bn from the Treasury needed to keep the carrier operational, Business Day reported on Thursday, citing the airline’s administrator. It may suspend flights if it doesn’t receive the money by Sunday.

Bloomberg

EXCLUSIVE: SAA faces liquidation as funding is held up

Without Treasury lifeline the national airline could be forced to suspend flights by January 19
National
1 day ago

Tito Mboweni on SAA funding: We’re working on it

‘Let’s keep our fingers crossed,’ the finance minister told a media conference ahead of his trip to the World Economic Forum
Business
1 day ago

SAA puts nine Airbus planes up for sale

The national airline could be forced to suspend flights by Sunday after R2bn in Treasury funding towards its business rescue did not materialise
National
1 day ago

