NEWS ANALYSIS: Makhanda judgment significant, but true change needs political will
Judge orders provincial government to dissolve the municipality, but it is feared that new officials will not make a difference in service delivery
17 January 2020 - 05:05
Once again a court has had to force the government to fulfil its constitutional duty to provide residents with services.
While a desperate push by residents in Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown, resulted in a critical victory, true change in SA’s local government sphere will need more political will.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.