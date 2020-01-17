National NEWS ANALYSIS: Makhanda judgment significant, but true change needs political will Judge orders provincial government to dissolve the municipality, but it is feared that new officials will not make a difference in service delivery BL PREMIUM

Once again a court has had to force the government to fulfil its constitutional duty to provide residents with services.

While a desperate push by residents in Makhanda, formerly Grahamstown, resulted in a critical victory, true change in SA’s local government sphere will need more political will.