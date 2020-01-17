National Inquiry mulls way to get Zuma to appear before Zondo Commission's acting secretary has deposed an affidavit detailing why it believes former president must be legally forced to appear BL PREMIUM

The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture has questioned former president Jacob Zuma’s assertion that he could not appear before it because of a “serious medical condition”.

On Tuesday the inquiry’s legal team was set to argue an application for Zondo to issue a summons compelling Zuma to appear before him to testify. As part of that application the acting secretary of the commission, Kwezi Brigitte Shabalala, deposed an affidavit detailing why the inquiry’s legal team believed Zuma must be legally forced to appear before the deputy chief justice.