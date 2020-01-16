WATCH: Why the Necsa board resigned

The Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) is without a board, again. The remaining four members of the board resigned on Tuesday citing a dysfunctional relationship with mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe.

Back in 2018, then energy minister Jeff Radebe fired the entire Necsa board. The high court later found the axing to have been unlawful.

Kelvin Kemm who served as Necsa chair when Radebe was energy minister joined Business Day TV to talk about what is happening at Necsa and the reasons for the strained relationship between the board and Mantashe.