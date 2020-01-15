Thuli Madonsela says clarity a priority in vexed expropriation law debate
15 January 2020 - 18:27
Certainty is needed around legislation outlining the conditions for the expropriation of land without compensation in order to “allay fears among investors”, former public protector Thuli Madonsela said on Wednesday.
She said she supported President Cyril Ramaphosa’s push to finalise legislation by the end of the year.
