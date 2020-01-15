Gwede Mantashe set to replace Necsa board members who resigned
Minerals & energy minister expresses disdain at departures as department finalises new board candidates
15 January 2020 - 09:40
UPDATED 15 January 2020 - 18:27
The board of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) resigned on Tuesday, citing a dysfunctional relationship with mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who they say has “frustrated and undermined” their ability to carry out their fiduciary responsibilities.
In their letter of resignation, acting chair Pulane Kingston and her three fellow directors provide a detailed report of work done by the board, which is awaiting approval by the minister. In most cases, their correspondence has not been acknowledged by the minister.
