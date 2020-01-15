BREAKING NEWS: Mantashe undermined us, Necsa board says in resignation letter
Members of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA board say the energy minister ‘frustrated’ their ability to carry out their fiduciary responsibilities
15 January 2020 - 09:40
The board of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) resigned on Tuesday, citing a dysfunctional relationship with mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe who they say has “frustrated and undermined” their ability to carry out their fiduciary responsibilities.
In their letter of resignation, acting board chair Pulane Kingston and her three fellow directors provide a detailed report of work done by the board, which is awaiting approval by the minister. In most cases, their correspondence has not been acknowledged by the minister.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.