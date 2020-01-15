National BREAKING NEWS: Mantashe undermined us, Necsa board says in resignation letter Members of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA board say the energy minister ‘frustrated’ their ability to carry out their fiduciary responsibilities BL PREMIUM

The board of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA (Necsa) resigned on Tuesday, citing a dysfunctional relationship with mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe who they say has “frustrated and undermined” their ability to carry out their fiduciary responsibilities.

In their letter of resignation, acting board chair Pulane Kingston and her three fellow directors provide a detailed report of work done by the board, which is awaiting approval by the minister. In most cases, their correspondence has not been acknowledged by the minister.