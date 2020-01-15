National

93 octane petrol likely to rise in February

The AA says political tension in the Middle East is likely to produce continued uncertainty, which will feed into oil price movements

15 January 2020 - 15:43 Staff Writer
Diesel and 93 octane petrol prices are expected to go up in February, while 95 octane petrol is set to drop. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Diesel and 93 octane petrol prices are expected to go up in February, while 95 octane petrol is set to drop. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Unleaded 95 octane petrol is expected to drop 8c a litre in February, but 93 octane petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin are all set for a price rise in February, according to the Automobile Association (AA).

Commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund, the AA said 93 octane petrol was showing a 1c/l rise, with 13c hikes for both grades of diesel, and 10c for illuminating paraffin.

“International oil prices surged nearly $2 a gallon in late December before beginning a recovery, which was halted by the recent tension between the US and Iran,” the AA says.

“In the first week of January, the $2 mark was tested again, albeit with a slight recovery since.”

The AA says the rand, which improved to R13.95/$ at the end of December, has also begun to tick up, passing R14.40/$ at the close on Tuesday.

“This rise means bad news for fuel users and comes at a time when many consumers are already feeling the financial pinch,” the association noted.

The AA says political tension in the Middle East, one of the world's richest oil-producing regions, is likely to produce continued uncertainty, which will feed into oil price movements.

“The rand's performance will be key in keeping any further oil hikes at bay,” it concluded.

Motorists are paying substantially more for fuel than they did a year ago. Inland pump prices are now R16.16 for a litre of 95 octane unleaded petrol and R14.67 for 50ppm diesel.

Petrol price hangs in the balance as US-Iran tension hots up

Oil was expected to drop in 2020, but fresh trouble in the Middle East may change that
National
1 week ago

STUART THEOBALD: Don’t let petroleum bill prove that resource nationalism is a curse

Hopes of economic dividends from a new oil and gas industry are being vanquished
Opinion
3 days ago

Gwede Mantashe lifts moratorium on oil and gas exploration

It is a small step towards kick-starting SA’s nascent oil and gas sector and welcomed by the industry, with no fracking, however, yet authorised
National
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
ANC cautions Tito Mboweni after Reserve Bank ...
National
2.
93 octane petrol likely to rise in February
National
3.
I am convinced the ANC adopted ‘a wrong ...
National
4.
Mantashe undermined us, Necsa board says in ...
National

Related Articles

Petrol to cost less in January, but diesel and paraffin will go up

National

Producer inflation reaches lowest level in more than four years

Economy

SA motorists will pay 22c/l more for petrol on Wednesday

Economy

Producer inflation falls to lowest level in four-and-a-half years

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.