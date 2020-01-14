More than 2,000 weapons surrendered so far during amnesty

Gauteng had the most guns surrendered so far. Cele said 31,382 rounds of ammunition were now in police hands.

“These numbers keep on growing daily. It is clear South Africans are taking up the call to take part in the amnesty and remove illegal and unwanted firearms from our streets.”

The police minister said once the grace period ended, the police would show no mercy to those who had not taken advantage of the amnesty.

But Tim Flack from Gun Owners SA (Gosa) described the minister’s demonstration as “a bit of a joke” and a “sideshow just to make it look like SAPS is actually doing something”.

He referred to a high court interdict awarded to Gosa which states that the police are not allowed to seize a weapon “for the sole reason that the licence of such a firearm has expired”.

As the amnesty is aimed at unlawful weapons as opposed to expired licensed weapons, Flack said the 298 guns surrendered were “all old, out-of-date guns that were either broken or had parts missing”.

“Not a single one of those guns would have been illegal firearms,” said Flack. “They would have probably been just damaged firearms that no-one wanted to buy or that were so outdated that they needed to be destroyed.”