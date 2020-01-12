National

OR Tambo hit by power outage due to Eskom transformer fire

12 January 2020 - 22:15 staff writer
The OR Tambo airport was hit by a power failure after an Eskom transformer caught alight on Sunday morning. Picture: RICHARD WHALLEY/TWITTER
The OR Tambo airport was hit by a power failure after an Eskom transformer caught alight on Sunday morning. Picture: RICHARD WHALLEY/TWITTER

OR Tambo International Airport was plunged into darkness after a transformer at a Kempton Park substation caught fire on Sunday morning.

The Ekurhuleni municipality confirmed that the airport was one of a number of places affected.

Commuters said the power outage caused major inconveniences. Many took to Twitter to share their frustrations. The outage lasted about two hours.

On Sunday morning, Eskom confirmed that a transformer had caught alight in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni.

“Eskom's transformer in Kempton Park caught fire affecting @City_Ekurhuleni customers. Ekurhuleni Emergency Services on site,” Eskom tweeted.

It said the cause of the fire would be established only once it was safe to investigate.

Emergency services could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

The municipality released video footage of the fire on its social media platforms:

Airports Company SA spokesperson Samukelo Khambule said that the power outage started at around 11am and lasted about two hours.

"Certain services were affected, such as people movers, retail outlets and some communication mechanisms. Airport operations continued, assisted by the back-up generator systems which ensured that critical infrastructure continued. Manual operations were also activated in main stream services such as baggage systems," said Khambule.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa fails to meet expectations of decisive action for change

The ANC's uninspiring January 8 statement delivered by the president fails to offer much that was new
Politics
9 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Here we go again — plodding in the dark

Load-shedding has returned to ruin any hope that SA might find a way out of its economic problems
Opinion
2 days ago

Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza resigns over load-shedding debacle

The furore over whether Ramaphosa was misled by Eskom has snowballed since comments on Thursday by deputy president David Mabuza
National
2 days ago

Ramaphosa says ANC will speed up the process of transforming Eskom

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the ANC will speed up the process of transforming Eskom into an effective and reliable energy supplier that can ...
National
1 day ago

Numsa calls for axing of entire Eskom board

Union welcomes resignation of former chair Mabuza but says ANC leadership must do more to fix power utility
National
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
OR Tambo hit by power outage due to Eskom ...
National
2.
Numsa calls for axing of entire Eskom board
National
3.
Mkhwebane takes aim at Ramaphosa’s ‘bid for ...
National
4.
Witnesses may face jail time for evading ...
National

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom would like constant stage 2 load-shedding

National

SA economy off to a shaky start in 2020

Economy

World Bank slashes growth forecasts for SA

Economy

LUMKILE MONDI: Reforms are crucial if SA is to stop scoring own-goals

Opinion / Columnists

R1.8bn is not for performance bonuses, Eskom tells Nersa

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.