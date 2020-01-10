NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom would like constant stage 2 load-shedding
Power utility, industries and experts put their heads together to find the most effective plan
10 January 2020 - 05:10
With load-shedding set to become a permanent feature of the economy for the next few years, is there a better way of doing it?
The energy supply gap is 2,000MW-3,000MW for at least the next three years, depending on the performance of Eskom’s plant, and depending on when the new generation capacity that is envisaged by the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) can be brought on stream. Eskom, industry and energy analysts have all begun to mull over ways of load-shedding that are less economically disruptive.
