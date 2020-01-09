National

PSA wants National Assembly to explain dismissals at the union

The Public Servants Association also wants to know why Vussy Mahlangu was hired when he had been fired from a government department

09 January 2020 - 16:27 Andisiwe Makinana
National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise. Picture: GCIS
National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise. Picture: GCIS

The union claiming to represent the majority of the public protector’s employees wants parliament to launch an investigation into alleged maladministration at the Chapter Nine institution.

The Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) has written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise‚ asking her to launch an investigation after the recent suspension and dismissal of senior executives and investigators.

It also wants an investigation into the May 2018 appointment of Vussy Mahlangu as the institution’s CEO. Mahlangu resigned from the position in December and is serving notice until the end of January.

The PSA made a request in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act in December for details of Mahlangu’s appointment. He was previously dismissed from the department of rural development and land reform over a scandal involving a farm in Limpopo.

The union argued that it is in the public interest to know how he was appointed before he had cleared his name.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed that Modise had received the PSA’s request and said Modise will apply her mind and respond to the union with a decision.

In a press statement issued on Thursday‚ PSA deputy GM Tahir Maepa said the advertisement for Mahlangu’s position indicated that the successful candidate would have to obtain a security clearance.

“Mr Mahlangu‚ however‚ does not, to date, have a security clearance as result of his dismissal by a government department. The staff managed by Mr Mahlangu at the office of the public protector have obtained security clearance.”

Maepa said the public protector should provide clarity to South Africans as to whether Mahlangu disclosed in his CV or during interviews that he was dismissed from the PSA “owing to misconduct relating to dishonesty”.

“If not‚ the public protector needs to advise if she was aware of his previous disciplinary record before the appointment. If indeed so‚ the public protector needs to justify appointing Mr Mahlangu in the face of glaring knowledge and evidence and [because] the CEO position requires a person of integrity‚” he said.

Maepa said the PSA submitted its questions to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office in December and gave the office until December 18 to respond‚ but was met by a request for an extension to respond by January 13.

Public protector spokesperson Oupa Segalwe had not responded to a request for comment at the time of writing.

Challenge by former public protector COO is dismissed

Basani Baloyi had argued that her dismissal was driven by ulterior and politically motivated purposes
National
4 weeks ago

Deputy public protector nominee Kholeka Gcaleka approved by National Assembly

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka was approved despite strong objections by several opposition parties
National
1 month ago

Public protector asks top court to clarify her role

Counsel for Busisiwe Mkhwebane argues that her office and the executive need to know how to deal with each other
National
1 month ago

Busisiwe Mkhwebane took aim at specific people for political gain, axed official says

Fired COO in the office of the public protector Basani Baloyi says Mkhwebane manipulated the timing and contents of her reports ‘for reasons other ...
National
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Over 40 people died in KZN storm-related ...
National
2.
MATRIC | Check your 2019 results (including W ...
National / Education
3.
PSA wants National Assembly to explain dismissals ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa ‘misled’ by Eskom about load-shedding, ...
National

Related Articles

Public servants’ union wants PIC report released immediately

National

Indebted public servants may get R1bn in refunds

National

Year ahead will be a simmering cauldron for labour relations

Opinion

SA needs credible fiscal consolidation for confidence and growth

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.