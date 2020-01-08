Load-shedding expected as Eskom down to using emergency resources

There is a “high likelihood” of load-shedding on Wednesday night, Eskom said, after enforced power cuts overnight on Tuesday.

Electricity was restored at 6am after stage 2 load-shedding was imposed from 1am.

Stage 2 load-shedding is anticipated again, as Eskom said it needs to replenish water resources for its pumped storage schemes and minimise the use of diesel at open-cycle gas turbines.

The power utility said it is now using emergency resources, including diesel, to meet demand on Wednesday.

Eskom said, “The power system remains vulnerable. In the event that we lose other generation units or are unable to bring back those that were out for maintenance, load-shedding may be implemented earlier in the day.”