National

Eskom cuts power for second night in a row

08 January 2020 - 12:13 Emma Rumney
UPDATED 08 January 2020 - 23:14
Picture: 123RF/CHONE SCHONES
Picture: 123RF/CHONE SCHONES

Troubled state power utility Eskom said  it would  cut power for the second consecutive night on Wednesday to allow emergency reserves to be replenished to levels that can meet daytime demand.

Eskom, which supplies 90% of SA’s power, has been battling to keep the lights despite a lull in demand over the festive period.

It had already cut power overnight on Tuesday, and said it would need to do the same again after a further loss of generation capacity meant emergency reserves had to be used during the daytime.

“In the event that we lose other generation units or are unable to bring back those that were out for maintenance, load-shedding may be implemented during the day,” it said in a statement.

It said up to 2,000MW would be cut from the system from 9pm to 8am, adding that the power system was still “constrained and vulnerable” with 13,534MW of its 44,000MW total nominal capacity offline due to breakdowns.

Eskom’s woes are a major headache for President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has promised to revive sluggish growth. It is widely seen as the biggest risk to the economy.

New CEO Andre de Ruyter will oversee a government plan to split the company into separate units for generation, transmission and distribution to improve its performance.

Reuters

R1.8bn is not for performance bonuses, Eskom tells Nersa

Eskom says it hasn’t paid performance bonuses for the past two years and the money is for standard 13th cheques
National
1 day ago

Andre de Ruyter aims to lighten SA’s load as tenure at Eskom begins

The new CEO had been due to start work on January 15, but the crisis at Eskom persuaded him to start early
National
2 days ago

Brace for more Stage 6 load-shedding as Eskom breakdowns rise

Despite attempts to fix the power utility, its energy availability factor has continued to drop
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Protector gets another opponent after she drags ...
National
2.
Check your 2019 matric results now
National / Education
3.
Property developers set to bear full cost of new ...
National
4.
Pass rate gap between rich and poor schools ...
National / Education

Related Articles

Eskom continues with load-shedding

National

Medupi’s breakdowns ‘not due to shoddy work’, says Eskom COO

National

Power cuts hurt business activity over December

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.