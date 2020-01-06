National Politicians and state employees will have to wait to qualify for land reform benefits Holders of political office will only be eligible after 12 months while public servants need a two-year cooling-off period BL PREMIUM

No politicians or state employees will immediately qualify to be land reform beneficiaries in terms of a draft government policy.

The draft national policy for beneficiary selection and land allocation was published by the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development in the government gazette on Friday, for public comment.