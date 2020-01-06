Politicians and state employees will have to wait to qualify for land reform benefits
Holders of political office will only be eligible after 12 months while public servants need a two-year cooling-off period
06 January 2020 - 14:11
No politicians or state employees will immediately qualify to be land reform beneficiaries in terms of a draft government policy.
The draft national policy for beneficiary selection and land allocation was published by the department of agriculture, land reform and rural development in the government gazette on Friday, for public comment.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.