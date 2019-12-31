The 2020 outlook: a little better with lots of the same

SA Reserve Bank — not at the bottom yet

The Reserve Bank projects that in 2020 the economy will grow by 1.4%. This is a substantial revision of the view it held this time in 2018, when it projected 2% growth for 2020. The downward revision shows just how weak the economy has turned out to be in 2019. The Reserve Bank also says that its gauge of future economic activity — based on indicators such as approved building plans and job advertisement space — has not yet shown any sign that the economy has reached the bottom of the cycle. — Carol Paton

IMF — People will get poorer

The IMF predicts that economic growth in 2020 will be “sluggish” and “below population growth”, which stands at about 1.6%. This highlights the serious danger of SA’s slow growth: in 2020 — just as was the case in 2019 — South Africans got poorer on a per capita basis.

World Bank — still gloomy

The World Bank projection for 2020 is that the SA economy will grow by 1% in 2020, a significant downward revision on its earlier projection of 1.7%. Like the IMF, ratings agencies and investor advisory services, the World Bank has joined the chorus to urge SA to make faster and more urgent progress on economic reforms as one of the few options available to policymakers to encourage growth.

Institute of International Finance — less pessimistic than before

The IIF, which is a global association of financial institutions, says that it expects growth of 1% in 2020. On the upside, the institute says it was somewhat cheered after a recent trip to SA and less pessimistic than previously. In particular, it says it was encouraged by the government’s final resolution on SAA, allowing it to go into business rescue. That said, its growth prediction for 2019 is the lowest of all at 0.3% and the IIF also sees as likely a credit ratings downgrade in 2020, possibly as early March or April.