Petrol to cost less in January, but diesel and paraffin will go up

30 December 2019 - 11:27 Warren Thompson
Picture: THE TIMES

Motorists will pay 4c less for a litre of 93 octane petrol and 14c less for 95 octane from Wednesday, while the price of both grades of diesel is set to rise by 9c/l, the Central Energy Fund (CEF) said on Saturday.

The changes are largely due to the rand strengthening by approximately 2.2% on average against the dollar for the period under review, leading to a decline in the international price of petrol, the fund said.

Prices for diesel and paraffin are set to rise, with the retail price of illuminating paraffin to increase by 7c/l.

The government has also approved a retail margin increase of 5.6c/l for all octane grades of petrol from January 1 2020 to accommodate the wage increases of pump attendants, cashiers and administrative staff at service stations.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will decrease by 24c/kg, with all the adjustments set to come into effect from midnight on December 31. 

SA motorists will pay 22c/l more for petrol on Wednesday

The rand had strengthened about 0.85% against the dollar during the period under review, but the international price of petrol increased
Market data — December 27 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Bakkies slide but cars hold stable

Light commercial sales drop an alarming 22.1% in November, though Hilux continues to rule the charts
Ruling clears the way for CEF to set aside controversial oil sale contracts

Oil from the strategic reserves was allegedly sold to companies far below the prevailing market price and without the necessary permissions
