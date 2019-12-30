Paid parental leave for dads to kick in on January 1

The law providing for paid parental leave for parents of new-born children, which takes effect on Wednesday, has been welcomed by trade union federation Cosatu.

From January 1 2020 all parents will now be entitled to 10 days’ paid parental leave when their children are born. This does not apply to mothers who have given birth, because they are already entitled to paid maternity leave. It covers fathers of new-born children and mothers of children born through surrogacy.

Parents will be entitled to take paid parental leave once a calendar year and will be required to apply for leave from their employer.

“This is a historic and long fought for victory for workers, parents, children and families across SA,” Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks said Monday.

“This is now an act of parliament, assented by the president and promulgated. It is not a matter of negotiations or concessions by employers. It is law,” he said.