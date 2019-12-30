MTN accused of helping the Taliban in Afghanistan

Multinational mobile phone operator MTN has defended itself against claims that it supported terrorism in Afghanistan.

The company, along with other Western businesses, have been accused in a US court for having violated the Anti-Terrorism Act.

JSE-listed MTN said in a Sens statement that on December 27 a complaint was filed in the district court of Colombia by American service members and civilians and their families who were killed or wounded in Afghanistan between 2009 and 2017.

The complainants allege that six different Western business groups, including MTN, supported the Taliban by, among other things, making payments to ensure the protection of their infrastructure. Both MTN and certain of its subsidiary companies, including MTN Afghanistan, are listed as defendants.

“MTN is reviewing the details of the report and is consulting its advisers but remains of the view that it conducts its business in a responsible and compliant manner in all its territories, and so intends to defend its position where necessary,” the company said in the statement.

According to the Washington-based Courthouse News Service the claimants total nearly 400, who are claiming unspecified damages.

“Defendants supported the Taliban for a simple reason: defendants were all large Western companies with lucrative businesses in post-9/11 Afghanistan, and they all paid the Taliban to refrain from attacking their business interests,” according to the 288-page complaint cited by the news service.

“Those protection payments aided and abetted terrorism by directly funding an al-Qaeda-backed Taliban insurgency that killed and injured thousands of Americans.”

The report said the complainants relied on confidential witnesses, internal documents and publicly available information from journalists, government watchdogs and congressional hearings to allege that companies that worked in war-torn Afghanistan commonly acceded to the Taliban’s mob-style demands for payment in exchange for the guarantee that their businesses interests would not be attacked.

The payments allegedly climbed as high as 40% of the value of the company’s project and were often facilitated through sub-contractors. The subcontractors, such as private security firms that were known to pay off the Taliban, would sometimes send money through Afghanistan’s traditional money transfer network, which can be hard to trace. Other times, the companies would simply hire Taliban operatives to work as guards.

The Courthouse News Service report said the companies had significant interests to protect. “One of the named defendants, the SA telecom firm MTN, was the largest cell-service provider in the country, while the other companies either had government development contracts or security deals.

“Defendants decided that buying off the terrorists was the most efficient way to operate their businesses while managing their own security risks — even though doing so jeopardised other American lives.”

In addition to MTN, the complaint names the London-headquartered G4S Holdings International and its subsidiaries; the Florida company Centerra Group; the Maryland company DAI Global; the Tennessee firm Janus Global Operations; Kansas firm Black & Veatch Special Projects; and the Canadian company Louis Berger Group and its subsidiaries and affiliates.

