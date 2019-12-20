NEWS ANALYSIS: New Acsa boss faces stiff challenges
Mpumi Mpofu takes up the post of Airports Company SA CEO in February
20 December 2019 - 05:00
Mpumi Mpofu, who steps in to lead Airports Company SA (Acsa) in February 2020, is in the almost unheard of position of leading a state-owned company that has not required financial support from the government.
Nevertheless, the role is unlikely to be without challenges. Mpofu takes over as one of SA’s other aviation assets, SAA, faces an uncertain future having been put into business rescue earlier this month.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.