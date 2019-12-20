National NEWS ANALYSIS: New Acsa boss faces stiff challenges Mpumi Mpofu takes up the post of Airports Company SA CEO in February BL PREMIUM

Mpumi Mpofu, who steps in to lead Airports Company SA (Acsa) in February 2020, is in the almost unheard of position of leading a state-owned company that has not required financial support from the government.

Nevertheless, the role is unlikely to be without challenges. Mpofu takes over as one of SA’s other aviation assets, SAA, faces an uncertain future having been put into business rescue earlier this month.