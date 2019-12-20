National NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom unable to meet limits for poisonous gases SA’s biggest polluter asks to be exempt from emission requirements for two of its coal-fired power stations BL PREMIUM

Apart from struggling to keep the lights on, which Eskom demonstrated at unprecedented levels earlier this month, it appears the power utility is having an even harder time complying with environmental laws.

Last week, SA’s biggest polluter announced an application (file:///C:/Users/vandermerwep/Downloads/42897_11-12_NonGovOrganization.pdf) asking to effectively be exempt from emission requirements for two of its 15 coal-fired power stations, saying they will not be able to meet the April 2020 deadline. Medupi and Matimba, both located in Limpopo’s Lephalale area, have a combined generation capacity of over 8,000MW when Medupi is fully operational.