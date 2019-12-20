NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom unable to meet limits for poisonous gases
SA’s biggest polluter asks to be exempt from emission requirements for two of its coal-fired power stations
20 December 2019 - 05:10
Apart from struggling to keep the lights on, which Eskom demonstrated at unprecedented levels earlier this month, it appears the power utility is having an even harder time complying with environmental laws.
Last week, SA’s biggest polluter announced an application (file:///C:/Users/vandermerwep/Downloads/42897_11-12_NonGovOrganization.pdf) asking to effectively be exempt from emission requirements for two of its 15 coal-fired power stations, saying they will not be able to meet the April 2020 deadline. Medupi and Matimba, both located in Limpopo’s Lephalale area, have a combined generation capacity of over 8,000MW when Medupi is fully operational.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.