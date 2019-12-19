National

Public servants' union wants PIC report released immediately

Mpati commission handed its findings to Cyril Ramaphosa this week

19 December 2019
Lex Mpati.
The Public Servants Association (PSA) has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to immediately release the report of the judicial commission of inquiry into affairs at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

“The PSA believes strongly that the immediate release of the report will curb ongoing speculations of the outcomes as well as leaks that are quite unfortunate and undermine the commission process and integrity,” the umbrella union said in a statement on Thursday.

“To avoid the report being compromised and as a gesture of goodwill and to promote transparency, the PSA requests Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently release the findings from the commission.”

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said Ramaphosa “is still studying the report and will make his intentions known on how he will further process it when he is done”.  

Television news station eNCA earlier reported that the president intended to release the report in January, after having had the chance to study it.

The PSA was responding to media reports that began circulating on Wednesday in which purported leaks from the report were published.

The PIC commission, chaired by retired supreme court judge Lex Mpati, was tasked with investigating allegations of impropriety at the state-owned asset manager as well as conducting a review of organisational matters.

It handed its report to the president on December 15 after requesting multiple extensions in light of more witnesses and evidence being submitted to it.

Public hearings began in January and concluded at the end of August.

The PSA represents hundreds of thousands of public officials that contribute to the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), a defined-benefit fund managed by the PIC, which is the largest investment manager on the continent.  

