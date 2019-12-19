Jailed Fees Must Fall activist to be released
Kanya Cekeshe is likely to be with his family before Christmas after serving two years in prison
19 December 2019 - 18:26
Jailed Fees Must Fall activist Kanya Cekeshe is due to be released before Christmas and should be out of prison within the week.
Spokesperson for justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, Chrispin Phiri, said on Thursday that Cekeshe, who has served two years for malicious damage to property linked to Fees Must Fall protests, would be released after completing a “pre-release programme”.
