BREAKING NEWS: Former Eskom executives arrested, Hawks confirms

eNCA reported on Thursday morning that the arrests were in relation to fraud and corruption amounting to R745m

19 December 2019 - 11:33 Claudi Mailovich
Electricity pylons at an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Electricity pylons at an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS/ SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Several former Eskom executives have been arrested by the police's elite investigating unit, the Hawks. 

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi confirmed the arrests to Business Day, but said details would only be provided at a later stage. 

Television news channel eNCA reported on Thursday morning that the arrests were in relation to fraud and corruption amounting to R745m at the broke state power producer. 

