National Cabinet rejects several proposals from experts on land reform The presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture made 73 recommendations, with the cabinet endorsing only 60

The cabinet has rejected proposals by a panel of experts meant to fast-track the land-reform process without resorting to expropriating property without paying compensation.

The report of the presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture, which was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September 2018, is expected to inform government policy on land reform.