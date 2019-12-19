Cabinet rejects several proposals from experts on land reform
The presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture made 73 recommendations, with the cabinet endorsing only 60
19 December 2019 - 15:22
The cabinet has rejected proposals by a panel of experts meant to fast-track the land-reform process without resorting to expropriating property without paying compensation.
The report of the presidential advisory panel on land reform and agriculture, which was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September 2018, is expected to inform government policy on land reform.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.