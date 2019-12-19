Battle over mining mars 20th anniversary of historic heritage site
Residents say they want titanium-rich dunes to be exploited
19 December 2019 - 17:58
This week it will be 20 years since St Lucia’s iSimangaliso Wetland Park in KwaZulu-Natal was proclaimed SA’s first world-heritage site, but local activists say residents have not benefited economically from the preserve and want the area to be mined.
There is interest in mining dunes on the periphery of the St Lucia park, and local farmers and members of KwaSokhulu community have held several protest marches over the past two years calling for the activity to be allowed.
