Indebted public servants may get R1bn in refunds Court order opens the way for massive relief after overcharging on interest and debt collection

Government employees paying off creditors by salary deductions are more than R1bn out of pocket after being overcharged for interest and debt-collection fees by lenders, including one they effectively own through their pension fund.

But the company that administers garnishee orders for government has put a stop to these orders following a judgment handed down by the High Court in Cape Town on Friday.