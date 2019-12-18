Indebted public servants may get R1bn in refunds
Court order opens the way for massive relief after overcharging on interest and debt collection
18 December 2019 - 05:10
Government employees paying off creditors by salary deductions are more than R1bn out of pocket after being overcharged for interest and debt-collection fees by lenders, including one they effectively own through their pension fund.
But the company that administers garnishee orders for government has put a stop to these orders following a judgment handed down by the High Court in Cape Town on Friday.
