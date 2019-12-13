PUBLIC PROTECTOR
Mkhwebane absolves Zuma-era speaker Mbete and two ministers of corruption
Probes included Baleka Mbete, former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson and communications counterpart Faith Muthambi
13 December 2019 - 05:10
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has closed multiple investigations into several high-ranking political leaders, saying claims against them were not substantiated.
The probes included the former speaker of parliament, Baleka Mbete; former energy minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson; and her communications counterpart, Faith Muthambi.
