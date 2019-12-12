National

WATCH: There is still time to comment on the land bill

Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution talks to Business Day TV

12 December 2019 - 11:13 Business Day TV
There is about a month to comment on the 18th Amendment Bill that allows for land expropriation without compensation.

The bill is not clear on the specific circumstances when no compensation will be given, but it does call on a separate piece of national legislation to be set out to determine the specific circumstances where a court may rule that no compensation is due.

Lawson Naidoo from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution talks to Business Day TV about the bill in its current form.

