No jurisdiction over us, say foreign banks accused of price-fixing

Banks and Competition Commission appeal tribunal's ruling on showing harm to SA

Lawyers representing foreign banks accused of forex trading price-fixing by the Competition Commission have argued in the competition appeal court that the competition watchdog has no jurisdiction over their actions.

The two-and-a-half-year legal battle saw more than 60 lawyers and advocates pack out the largest courtroom in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday before a full three-judge bench led by judge Dennis Davis.