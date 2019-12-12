No jurisdiction over us, say foreign banks accused of price-fixing
Banks and Competition Commission appeal tribunal’s ruling on showing harm to SA
12 December 2019 - 21:59
Lawyers representing foreign banks accused of forex trading price-fixing by the Competition Commission have argued in the competition appeal court that the competition watchdog has no jurisdiction over their actions.
The two-and-a-half-year legal battle saw more than 60 lawyers and advocates pack out the largest courtroom in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday before a full three-judge bench led by judge Dennis Davis.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.