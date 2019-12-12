Makhanda it is after failed court bid to revert to Grahamstown

City resident Sigidla Ndumo had challenged Mthethwa’s decision to follow the SA Geographical Names Council’s recommendation to rename Grahamstown to Makhanda on the basis that no proper consultative process was followed and that the recommendation made to the minister was therefore improper. Mthethwa’s decision on the basis of the recommendation was therefore also unreasonable and should be set aside.

Ndumo co-chairs an organisation called Keep Grahamstown Grahamstown.

But Lowe said an adequate consultation process had been followed. He said the Grahamstown lobby group’s decision not to participate in this process did not render it inadequate.

The group had participated extensively in an earlier consultative process, which ran between 2007 and 2015 and which had led to no recommendation or decision being taken. It contended that the minister had not had any regard to this earlier process but only to the single consultative meeting held in 2016 in a second name-change process initiated at the time.

Lowe did not agree. He said the earlier process was an entirely separate process that had led to a dead end and the minister was not obliged to have any regard to it.

He said there was “clearly adequate-proper consultation” as envisaged by the SA Geographical Names Council Act in the second process.

Ndumo had also complained that in June 2018, when the minister gazetted the name change, he had failed to inform the public of its right to tender objections within 30 days and that this irregularity affected his decision.

But Lowe found it had no real effect on the substance of the decision and no influence on the outcome. The Grahamstown lobby group had in any event lodged its objections and the minister had adequate regard to these objections before confirming his decision.

Lowe also rejected an argument that the minister had made his decision on the basis of the name Grahamstown being offensive when the original complaint leading to the entire process had been on the basis of “historical context”.