National EFF is in every corner of SA, says Julius Malema Change is in the air, with talk of Godrich Gardee and Dali Mpofu not making it back into the leadership structure

It has been a long and eventful six years in SA since the formation of the EFF. And the country’s political landscape has changed forever.

A week before the EFF, which has become synonymous with its call for wholesale nationalisation of land, goes to its second elective conference, its leader, Julius Malema, told Business Day he believed the party had made “huge progress”.