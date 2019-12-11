Busisiwe Mkhwebane effectively conceded first Estina probe was a sham, court hears
Casac counsel holds up second investigation as proof of admission of inadequacy
11 December 2019 - 19:37
By embarking on a second probe into the Estina dairy project, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane effectively conceded that her first investigation was inadequate.
This argument was advanced by counsel for the Centre of the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) in the high court in Pretoria that is seeking to block Mkhwebane’s application for leave to appeal judge Ronel Tolmay’s damning ruling against her finding.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.