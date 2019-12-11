National Busisiwe Mkhwebane effectively conceded first Estina probe was a sham, court hears Casac counsel holds up second investigation as proof of admission of inadequacy BL PREMIUM

By embarking on a second probe into the Estina dairy project, public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane effectively conceded that her first investigation was inadequate.

This argument was advanced by counsel for the Centre of the Advancement of the SA Constitution (Casac) in the high court in Pretoria that is seeking to block Mkhwebane’s application for leave to appeal judge Ronel Tolmay’s damning ruling against her finding.