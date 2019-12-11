ANC weighs models for equity partners at SOEs

At its previous national executive committee meeting in October, the ANC had endorsed the use of equity partners. Legoete said the government and cabinet will announce soon what type of equity partner model for SOEs will be used.

Legoete said that if strategic equity partners were to be found, the government had to remain the majority shareholder. Equity partners would only be brought in for specific SOEs such as Eskom for which capital and skills were needed to “ensure that you keep the lights on”.

Legoete told Business Day that the national executive committee discussed equity partners only for SAA and Eskom and that it still has to receive a comprehensive report on the other SOEs.

He said the ANC had to acknowledge that there has been a “misplacement” in terms of deployment to SOEs and that “we do not have relevant skills either in the boards or the executive”.

“That’s where we bring in equity partners: either with capital or with skills so that we can move forward. Because it has become very clear that we cannot afford to forever bail out SOEs,” he said.