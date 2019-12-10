Head of business school leaves Potchefstroom

Prof Fulu Netswera has resigned as director of North-West University’s (NWU) School of Business and Governance to set up a business school at Durban University of Technology.

Netswera, who joined NWU in 2017, will become executive dean of the Durban institution’s faculty of management sciences in January. He says his priority will be to create a school within the faculty, to offer an MBA degree from 2021.

NWU has appointed Prof Jan van Romburgh as acting director of the former Potchefstroom Business School while it seeks a permanent appointment. Van Romburgh has previously served as acting dean of the university’s faculty of economic and management sciences and as director of the school of accounting sciences.

Netswera joined NWU from Limpopo University’s Turfloop Graduate School of Leadership, replacing the long-serving Tommy du Plessis.

