National

Head of business school leaves Potchefstroom

10 December 2019 - 11:09 David Furlonger
Fulu Netswera. Picture: SUPPLIED
Fulu Netswera. Picture: SUPPLIED

Prof Fulu Netswera has resigned as director of North-West University’s (NWU) School of Business and Governance to set up a business school at Durban University of Technology.

Netswera, who joined NWU in 2017, will become executive dean of the Durban institution’s faculty of management sciences in January. He says his priority will be to create a school within the faculty, to offer an MBA degree from 2021.

NWU has appointed Prof Jan van Romburgh as acting director of the former Potchefstroom Business School while it seeks a permanent appointment. Van Romburgh has previously served as acting dean of the university’s faculty of economic and management sciences and as director of the school of accounting sciences.

Netswera joined NWU from Limpopo University’s Turfloop Graduate School of Leadership, replacing the long-serving Tommy du Plessis.

furlongerd@fm.co.za

Most read

1.
WATCH: Why Eskom moved to stage 6 load-shedding
National
2.
Are we missing out on hedge fund diversification?
National
3.
Eskom load-shedding hits SA’s economy as mines ...
National
4.
Prasa placed under administration for a year
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.