National Biggest winners of land reform are well-off men, says report In unsurprising news, political influence and corruption by government officials has played a significant role in who gets what

A new report on land reform by researchers at the University of the Western Cape shows that at least half those who obtained leases on farms are well-off black business men and that 80% of beneficiaries of land reform are male.

Land-reform beneficiaries currently access land through the leasehold system.