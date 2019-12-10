Biggest winners of land reform are well-off men, says report
In unsurprising news, political influence and corruption by government officials has played a significant role in who gets what
10 December 2019 - 14:41
A new report on land reform by researchers at the University of the Western Cape shows that at least half those who obtained leases on farms are well-off black business men and that 80% of beneficiaries of land reform are male.
Land-reform beneficiaries currently access land through the leasehold system.
