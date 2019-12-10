Are we missing out on hedge fund diversification?

Local hedge funds have slowly been cleaning up their act to be more appealing to ordinary investors. But they still have a way to go before financial advisers and investment platforms make them readily accessible. Hedge fund managers believe we are missing out on potentially better returns that diversifying into this alternative asset class could offer.

Long-term returns that could prove their case are still lacking and hedge fund managers are highlighting shorter-term returns. Fairtree’s equity portfolio manager, Cornelius Zeeman, says that on average SA hedge funds have outperformed 157 of the general equity unit trust funds in the past 12 months.

Zeeman says the average return of hedge funds for the year ending September 30 was 4.26% compared with the all share index’s -1.46%. He says a significantly higher percentage of hedge funds than unit trust funds outperformed cash and the all share index over the past year too.

Among the hedge funds that can be sold to retail investors, 82% outperformed the JSE all share over the past two years, while only 45% of long-only funds achieved the same feat, Zeeman says.

Hedge funds have a much lower correlation to the JSE all share than traditional long-only equity funds and should be considered as an alternative way to hedge against SA’s challenging investment environment instead of betting all on offshore investments, he says.

Regulation introduced in September 2015 required all new hedge funds from that date to register as collective investment schemes. Existing ones had until April 2017 to convert to collective investment schemes. Most of the funds that are now collective investments, including those suitable for ordinary investors (retail hedge funds) have just a three-year history as collective investments but are not reporting it to data providers such as Morningstar or ProfileData, which makes it difficult to compare funds and compare them with other similar unit trust funds.