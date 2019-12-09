WATCH: How SA’s SOEs have fared in 2019

It has been another tough year for Eskom and SAA.

SAA is now in business rescue and the government will have to fork out a further R4bn in cash and government guarantees.

While Eskom, amid a turnaround of its own, has forecast a R20bn loss for the coming year. So is the kind of restructuring in play at these entities providing any reassurance that the government is committed to fiscal consolidation?

Political analyst Daniel Silke joined Business Day TV with some analysis on the state of the SOEs.