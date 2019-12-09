National

News Leader

WATCH: How SA’s SOEs have fared in 2019

Political analyst Daniel Silke talks to Business Day TV about the sorry state of SA’s SOEs

09 December 2019 - 10:02 Business Day TV
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS

It has been another tough year for Eskom and SAA.

SAA is now in business rescue and the government will have to fork out a further R4bn in cash and government guarantees.

While Eskom, amid a turnaround of its own, has forecast a R20bn loss for the coming year. So is the kind of restructuring in play at these entities providing any reassurance that the government is committed to fiscal consolidation?

Political analyst Daniel Silke joined Business Day TV with some analysis on the state of the SOEs.

