Prasa placed under administration for a year
09 December 2019 - 20:30
In a sign that the government is taking the turnaround of state-owned entities seriously, it has placed the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) under administration for a year.
The decision, announced by transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Monday, comes a week after the country's ailing national carrier SAA was placed under business rescue.
